One more scorching day

After picking up some very needed rain this morning, we have not had the scorching day we thought we would, but it is certainly tropical out there! Dew points have been well into the 70s for everyone and the heat has climbed to the low 90s for most. We have one more very hot day for tomorrow, then after that we will slowly start to see the heat wave subside. Heat index values for Friday should easily reach 100 and even up to 106°! Our saving grace comes in the form of showers and storms Friday afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy, but the whole state likely will not see rain. A Marginal Risk for severe storms will be in place.

Saturday is another more active day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Beyond that action, we calm back down on Sunday and the cold fronts will do there job dropping our temperatures to the mid 80s on Sunday and that's where we stay through much of next week. Another dry stretch looks to be the case again Sunday through Friday.