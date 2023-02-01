One more small brush with winter

After a couple of brushes with winter this week, we have one more incoming system with limited moisture for tonight/early Thursday morning. Once again, this system brings the potential to drop a quick coating of snow, sleet or even freezing rain to the Commonwealth mainly south of I-64. Southern KY may see a bit more freezing rain out of the mix. There is a layer of dry air at the surface, so virga (evaporation before reaching the ground) is possible. So we'll still mention the fact that wintry weather will be around and you need to be aware of changing road conditions especially overnight and for early Thursday commute. Once we move past this round, we head in the right direction toward more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Thursday's high will reach the low 40s then we drop briefly back down to the mid and upper 30s for Friday and Saturday. The end of the weekend looks milder with the mid 40s and some sun. We even have a decent and needed dry stretch through early next week. Rain chances ramp up yet again by midweek with temperatures keeping above normal...in the 50s.