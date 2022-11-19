One more very cold day

This weekend has felt very much like January instead of mid November, but we are resilient and we will get past this cold blast soon. Overnight we will cool all the way down to the mid teens and wind chills could feel as cold as 7 degrees early in the morning. Obviously starting frigid, Sunday will hold just as cold or even colder temperatures through the whole day, but we will be moving in the right direction by Monday.

Just like the turkeys, we will come out of the freezer and into the refrigerator this week! The high temperature trend will roll up to the upper 40s Monday then the mid 50s by Tuesday. The weather pattern continues to be sunny and dry until Thanksgiving day and that is when we have a small shot at rain showers, but most of the moisture holds off until Friday. Rain could mix with snow late week into next weekend.