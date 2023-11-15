One more warm day with sun

The weather across central KY (really all of KY) has been wonderful today if you like sun and warmth. Temperatures reached the low 70s here in Lexington. Tonight, we'll keep the clear skies around and that will send temperatures down to the low 40s which is slightly warmer than normal for nighttime. We have one more day to enjoy the beautiful, sunny and warm weather tomorrow before changes ensue for the weekend. A cold front will be on the way late Thursday night into early Friday and this will send us a decent shot at rain throughout the day Friday. The rain and clouds will also pull temperatures back down to the upper 50s for the afternoon. A shower may linger into early Saturday, but the rest of the weekend looks dry with some sun and highs only in the mid 50s. If you need to do things outdoors and you want the warmth, get those in before Friday. We have more rain chances coming up next week, too.