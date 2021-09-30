One More Warm, Dry Day

This entire final work week of September has been a quiet and unseasonably warm one with temperatures running into the 80s most days and no rain. We haven't seen any rain since Saturday and that was minor amounts. All good things must come to an end as we will soon transition back to a more unsettled weather pattern. For the rest of this evening, we're looking at a few extra clouds from the system moving through the Midwest, but we will remain dry. Friday may be the last full dry day we see for a while as we gear up for another home football on Saturday, rain is in the forecast at least by late evening.

Rain chances will ramp up significantly on Sunday so expect to need the umbrella most of that day. A cold front will then sweep through on Monday sending us more rain plus an isolated thunderstorm. Because of the rain and extra clouds, temperatures won't be as warm, instead we'll feature the low 70s by early next week then after the front, the upper 60s a couple of days. Scattered rain shower chances will remain at a moderate threat all the way through to next weekend.