One more wintry hit Friday

The last two weeks have been frigid and very wintry, but there is light at the end of the tunnel as we look ahead to warmer temperatures. First, however, we have another wintry blast coming on Friday. This one won't be much to write home about, but there will be snow showers mixing with rain through a good part of Friday. Accumulations will be minimal as temperatures will be slightly above freezing, but there might be some initial sticking of snow early, then again later in the evening once temperatures fall. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Lexington north and east from 7 am to 5 pm Friday. Snow totals look to remain below one inch for central KY and likely only rain in southern KY. Once we move past this round, we have a cold, dry Saturday ahead and a warmer Sunday. Temperatures next week look fabulous in the 40s and 50s which will help us thaw!