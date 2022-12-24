One of the coldest Christmas weekends

It's a unique Christmas Eve day because we are still well into the negative wind chill temperatures and single digits air temperatures, plus we have snow on the ground. It is looking like the snow won't go anywhere so our Christmas will be white! High temperatures today will ease up a bit...warming to around 13 degrees but keep in mind the wind blowing off the snow will keep making it feel like the single digits at the warmest part of the afternoon. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in place until 1 pm. We may see some sunshine from time to time too, but the better sun comes tomorrow.

Christmas Day high temperatures will reach the upper teens, some around 20 degrees. Looking ahead to next week, there's another chance for snow showers Monday then it will be a slow and steady climb to above freezing by Tuesday and above average by Thursday. We will even see 60 degrees by next weekend just in time to ring in the new year, but it comes with rain.