Ongoing Severe Storms This Evening

More severe thunderstorms have been moving through the Bluegrass for most of this afternoon and will likely continue through this evening as there is still a great deal of heat in the atmosphere to work with. We will likely see a few more Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for a few more hours until sundown. The storms have had some torrential rain attached to them plus a bright show from intense lightning. Flash flooding is still a possibility especially if you live in a flood prone area. A few strong wind gusts have also been associated with these storms and we've received a few reports of downed tree limbs. The action is moving to the south currently and will enter southern KY then eventually into Tennessee. It's likely that a few more thunderstorms could also pop up in northern KY and then move south as well as we move into the evening. Remember to go indoors if you hear thunder and never ever drive across a flooded road!