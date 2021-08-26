Only A Few More Hot Days

Not much has changed in the weather forecast in the past few days, in fact, most of this week. We can use the same three words to describe what is ahead too. Hot, humid and tropical. Tropical meaning a couple of different things for us. One, it is FEELING tropical and two, we could have a tropical system move nearby in the coming days. For now, we will hold onto the heat and humidity at least through the weekend. Shower and thunderstorm chances have dropped a bit today and it has not been as active as previously thought, but we'll take the dry weather.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday look just about identical. Look for a daily mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon plus isolated showers with some very heavy rain especially in any thunderstorm, but those won't be too widespread. The high temperature trend will be in the upper 80s to low 90s through Sunday with heat index values still running well into the 90s, some up to triple digits like southern KY. An approaching cold front will enter the state on Monday bringing better rain chances, plus a pretty significant drop in the heat. Highs will dip to the lower 80s for the final day of August and beginning of September and remain through the end of next work week.