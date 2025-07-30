Our heatwave finishes out July as cooler temperatures are on the way

Our heat wave will come to a close by this evening as a cold front is slowly making its way to the Bluegrass. Thursday will still be on the hotter side with highs in the upper 80s, but it will not be as hot as it has been the last week. That cold front will bring our temperatures back down to subseason highs (87 this time of year) just in time for the weekend. It will be a welcome break from the 90s and the heat. However, the front will also bring an increase in rain chances for Thursday and Friday, but the weekend will be quiet with isolated chances for a shower or two. By next week, we will be staying in the mid-80s.