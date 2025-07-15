Our Hot and Humid Weather Pattern Continues

Our Groundhog Day pattern continues as, once again, scattered showers and storms are expected the rest of the work week. Our rain chances decrease this evening as temperatures fall to the lower 70s, with a shower or two remaining. Wednesday will be very similar to today, with scattered showers and storms through the day. Highs will not change much either. We are looking at a hot and humid forecast for the rest of the work week, with highs staying in the lower 90s. We will not see much relief from the heat through the rest of the week.