Overcast and rainy Sunday

Happy Sunday! A rainy start to the day with on and off showers throughout the afternoon. By the end of the day, parts of central Kentucky could pick up 1/2" -1". We stay gloomy but dry out for the second half of your afternoon. We stay warm in the low 50s today with overcast skies. The clouds hold overnight and then more rain moves in early on Monday. Rounds of showers will be around for the majority of your Monday before a cold front slides through. The sunshine will return on Tuesday!

Have a great day!