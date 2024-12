Happy Monday! After a gloomy day we have more overcast skies for the evening. Temperatures only drop a little bit to the upper 40s/low 50s overnight but more shower chances sweep through Tuesday morning. This is thanks to a low pressure system sliding in from the south. Isolated showers will continue through the afternoon. A brief round of rain/wintry mix will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning as well, leading to some slick roads. Cold air returns on Wednesday.

Have a great evening!