Happy Monday! After a sunny and warm afternoon we are in for a few shower/storm chances late tonight and overnight into Tuesday. A few of these storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. We will cool a bit Tuesday afternoon into the low/mid 70s, but we warm back up to the 80s through the end of the work week. There is another round of storm chances possible for Kentucky Oaks and some rain continuing into Derby day as well.

Have a great evening!