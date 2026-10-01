Pack the umbrella for Friday

This Thursday has been a very warm one and this might be the last of them for a while as temperatures will be on the downward trajectory thanks to a cold front. For tonight, we are dry, but you will want the umbrella on Friday. Rain showers are likely to begin around midday and last through the afternoon and evening. Some of the showers could be heavy with a few stronger wind gusts. By the time Friday is finished, rain totals should only be between a quarter to half an inch or so. Temperatures, because of the rain and clouds, will be cooler and in the upper 70s. Once the cold front passes, we will dry back out just in time for the weekend. I think both Saturday and Sunday are mostly dry and quite a bit cooler. High temperatures will only creep up into the low 70s both days. Monday might not even make it to the 70 degree mark. Most of next week we are right back to the dry trend again.