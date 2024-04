Happy Sunday! It will be a bit cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and some cloud cover. Overnight we drop to the low 30s with a Frost Advisory in place until 9 am on Monday so be sure to bring the plants inside! Highs on Monday will reach the mid 60s with sunshine and we remain mostly dry for the first half of the week with a slight rain chances on Wednesday morning.

Have a great day!