Happy New Year's Eve! We end 2023 with a partly cloudy day and highs in the upper 40s/low 50s. A dry cold front will push through in the afternoon, allowing for a stray sprinkle or flurry this evening/overnight. We will start 2024 nice and chilly with temperatures dropping the mid 20s Monday morning, only reaching the upper 30s in the afternoon. We stay mostly dry and cool for the first week of the new year.

Have a Happy New Year and stay safe!