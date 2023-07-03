Partly cloudy for the 4th

Happy Monday! A warm and calm evening is ahead with temperatures cooling to the low 70s and partly cloudy skies. The drier conditions will continue for the 4th of July but expect some partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. While a lot of the day will be dry, an isolated shower will be possible in the afternoon. The nice break from rain continues into Wednesday with lots of sunshine and highs nearing the low 90s! Showers and storms fire back up by the end of the week.

Have a great evening!

