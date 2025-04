Happy Sunday! We have another chilly start to the day but highs will reach the mid/upper 60s this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will be around today with a light shower chance in the morning. Monday brings in another rain/storm chance with the potential for a strong storm northeast in KY. Rain chances will be around off and on through next week, but there won't be a lot of moisture to work with, thankfully. Temperatures will also fluctuate quite a bit between the 50s and 70s.

Have a great day!