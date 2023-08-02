Watch Now
Partly cloudy with isolated showers

Temperatures in the upper 80s
Another beautiful day ahead with highs in the mid/upper 80s and partly cloudy skies.
Posted at 6:06 AM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 07:07:32-04

Happy Wednesday! We have another beautiful day ahead with highs in the mid/upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. Humidity remains low for today but dew points rise once again Thursday and through the weekend. Isolated rain and shower chances will be possible this afternoon and evening, mostly in our western counties. Temperatures will also drop a bit Thursday, with highs only reaching the low 80s with plenty of cloud cover and isolated shower and rain chances throughout the day. We warm back up to the low 90s this weekend.

Have a great day!

