Patchy frost possible tonight

After a cool, but beautiful day, we have our first potential for patchy frost ahead tonight as low temperatures drop into the low 40s. Some low lying areas may reach the upper 30s by dawn under a clear sky. For Friday, it's another spectacular fall-like day with plenty of sunshine and highs back into the low 70s. A gradual warming trend will continue into the weekend as we move to the mid 70s again and stay there for several days. The weather pattern will also remain dry through the weekend and most, if not all, of next week.