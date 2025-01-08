Piercing cold continues

We continue to feel the arctic blast throughout Central Kentucky. Persistent light snow showers have prompted a winter weather advisory for eastern counties through this evening. Minor accumulation may lead to slick road conditions. Clouds break overnight and Arctic air combined with radiational cooling will tank overnight lows to the single digits, potentially subzero in spots. A cold weather advisory is in effect late tonight through tomorrow morning for the northern part of the state. The sun returns on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 20s. Another winter storm pushes in this weekend, but this will just be snowfall. A winter storm watch will go into effect on Friday through Saturday. A few inches of snow will be possible, making road conditions worse. Stay aware and stay safe!