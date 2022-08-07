Plenty more chances for rain

As we wrap up our first full August weekend and prepare for another work week, we set our sights once again on the potential for some heavy rain working its way back into the forecast. For tonight, any shower or storm will fade and we'll even see more sky-clearing by dawn Monday. The heat and humidity will ramp up for the start of the week as high temperatures reach the upper 80s and even the 90 degree mark for many with the help of some sun. High humidity will make it feel closer to the mid and upper 90s! As we've seen for the past few days, with a front near and the heat upon us, the potential for scattered pop-up showers will be the case for your Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will bring the cold front nearer as it begins to stall. This will bring our precipitation chances way up toward 70-80% both Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rain with thunderstorms is likely so we will keep an eye out for flooding. By Thursday we finally get rid of this rain-maker and head into a quieter, drier weather pattern. This is when the humidity levels drop as do the temperatures. With dry air, sunshine and highs in the upper 70s (yes!), it could be our first taste of fall late week and next weekend.