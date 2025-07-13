Plenty more heat and storms ahead

As we move into a new work week and the middle of July, our very summer-like weather pattern will persist with daily chances for rain, thunderstorms and heat. The temperatures will keep in the upper 80s to low 90s all week with high humidity as well. Heat index values will likely feel like the mid 90s most of the time. It won't be a washout of a week, but thunderstorms have the potential to drop torrential rain as well as produce lightning and high winds. Still, we should get many hours of hot July sunshine this week. Not many changes will ensue over the next several days so keep the umbrella around and an eye on the sky.