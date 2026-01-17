Plenty of cold to come

Our weekend is off to a wintry start with a bit more quiet weather for the second half. Sunday will start frigid with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits! The afternoon is not much better with highs in the mid to upper 20s and breezy. We will have some sun though and dry weather will linger through Tuesday. We won't make it to freezing or above until Wednesday (low 40s). Beyond that, we are tracking a little more active weather for late week and next weekend. We'll keep an eye on the weather so you can enjoy the rest of your weekend!