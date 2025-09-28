Plenty of dry weather ahead

Our lovely late September weekend is winding down with mostly clear skies tonight and low temperatures in the upper 50s. If you are looking for some rain to move in, you'll have to wait a bit longer because we are looking fully dry for this work week. There is a tiny chance that Tropical Storm Imelda could push something our way Tuesday or Wednesday, but it's a very low chance. With dry weather and warm temperatures this week, the drought is likely to continue and possibly even worse. As we move toward the month of October, we are still tracking the low to mid 80s all the way through the 8 day forecast.