Plenty of heat still to come

Another hot day has come and gone and we are left with quiet conditions through the overnight. For Friday, it will be very similar to today. There is another shot that we could pick up a stray shower, otherwise, the heat and humidity will continue on. Afternoon high temperatures will sit in the low/mid 90s again and feel as hot as the low triple digits. A Heat Advisory is still in effect for some of our northern and western counties until 8 pm Friday. Into the weekend, it's still hot and humid, but we'll add in a shower and thunderstorm chance too. Next week still looks very hot, and maybe even hotter than this week.