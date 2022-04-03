Plenty of spring time showers

Today turned out to be a beauty with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, but we're still fighting off a chilly breeze out of the northwest. That has made it feel cool most of the day, but if you're out in the sun, it feels nice. Tonight, we will have an increase in cloud cover, but some in southeastern KY could still see chilly enough temperatures to see some scattered frost early tomorrow. A Frost Advisory is in place for eastern KY until 9 am Monday.

The upcoming work week won't bring us much nice weather, but hopefully we'll see a day or two soon. For Monday it's scattered rain showers around here and there. Some models say a few showers could even pick up at times in the afternoon so have the umbrella around. In fact, keep the umbrella around most of the week. Rain and even thunderstorm chances will pick up for both Tuesday and Wednesday with another round of severe storms likely across the Deep South yet again. For us in KY it will likely be a few rumbles of thunder with some strong wind gusts attached. Wednesday will be the warmest day pushing 70 degrees.

By Thursday we'll calm down some before more rain returns Friday-the start of the Keeneland spring meet. We will turn off cool too with high temperatures falling from the 60s mid week to the upper 40s late week and Saturday. Even a snow flurry mixed with rain is a possibility for Saturday.