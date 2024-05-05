Plenty of storms coming soon

Derby weekend is wrapping up and we're fairly quiet out tonight, but we have much more action rolling in to start the new work week. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday morning and lingering throughout much of your day. Strong storm chances increase on Tuesday as we will be under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Wednesday also looks active.

Rain will be heavy at times and multiple days of it could lead to some flooding concerns. Much of the Commonwealth is looking at picking up between 2 and 3 inches over the next 5 days. If you live in a flood-prone area, prepare for that now. Temperatures will keep warm this week, but not hot and eventually things cool down to the 60s by late week. Have a great week and stay safe!