Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Plenty of storms coming soon

Some on the strong side
440840526_356341610769672_7333620750800936419_n.jpg
wlex
440840526_356341610769672_7333620750800936419_n.jpg
768678.jpg
440876730_983822999366817_8099231468653020063_n.jpg
Posted at 5:03 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 17:03:55-04

Derby weekend is wrapping up and we're fairly quiet out tonight, but we have much more action rolling in to start the new work week. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday morning and lingering throughout much of your day. Strong storm chances increase on Tuesday as we will be under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Wednesday also looks active.

Rain will be heavy at times and multiple days of it could lead to some flooding concerns. Much of the Commonwealth is looking at picking up between 2 and 3 inches over the next 5 days. If you live in a flood-prone area, prepare for that now. Temperatures will keep warm this week, but not hot and eventually things cool down to the 60s by late week. Have a great week and stay safe!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18