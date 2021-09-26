Plenty of Warmth to Come

Our weekend has been wonderful aside from one little disturbance and a few showers on Saturday. The rest of the day will be terrific, just as it has been, so take advantage! If you don't have the chance to today, you have plenty more chances coming up this week as our weather pattern will remain calm, quiet and very nice. A warm front will begin to slide to our north tomorrow so that will help to send our temperatures into the low 80s! It will feel more like early September than late as highs remain in the low 80s through midweek.

Sunshine will be abundant most days and any rain shower we see show up on radar will likely be squashed by very dry air at the surface. You should be good to do any work or play outside nearly all week. If you are ready for a more fall-like feel then we have some of that coming soon too. Temperatures will begin to lower starting Friday and hang around the low 70s next weekend. A few showers may arrive by late week, but as of now chances look low. We still have our eye on Sam as it is a major hurricane and continuing it's slow trek to the northwest.