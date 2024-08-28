Possible record-breaking temperatures Thursday

After a very hot afternoon with temperatures well into the 90s...in fact, the upper 90s, we have the low 70s expected into the overnight. The heat dome peaks tomorrow as we hit the upper 90s yet again. The record for Thursday in Lexington is 98 degrees and that is the forecast high for the day. Do plan accordingly and stay safe especially if you must work outdoors and make sure your pets stay cool. Thursday should also stay dry, but the high pressure will eventually subside and a cold front will arrive by Friday, bringing us a bit of relief. We need both rain and a drop in temperatures, and the weekend should bring both. Saturday is looking to be the best day to see some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as temperatures cool into the mid 80s for a change. The rest of the weekend will stay in the 80s and next week should bring cooler air.