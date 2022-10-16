Possible Scattered Showers Sunday

Happy Sunday! Another afternoon in the upper 60s/low 70s but today may be a bit cloudier as well as bring some much needed showers! If you see any rain today though, it will be scattered and short-lived, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible in some of these cells.

Next week, get ready for the cold! A blast of cold air from Canada will make it's way towards Kentucky brining overnight lows into the 20s and 30s, and afternoon highs in the 40s. A freeze watch is in place throughout Central Kentucky through Tuesday, so be sure to prepare and get the coats out! By the end of the week, we will be back in the 60s and 70s.

Have a great day!