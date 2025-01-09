Prepare for Friday's winter storm

Another winter storm is approaching and this one will be bringing all snow to the Commonwealth through Friday into very early Saturday. This system is originating in the south (Texas to Tennessee) and we will get in on it as well. Clouds will increase tonight which will keep our temperatures a bit warmer than last night, then we will start to see snow flying after morning commute time. If you have to be out tomorrow, very early morning is the time to do it.

By midday/early afternoon we will see the snow picking up to the moderate and heavy side. Since temperatures will remain below freezing, every flake that falls will stick to the snow/ice that is already on the ground. Your evening commute will be highly impacted so make plans now for much extra time and safe travels at the end of your work day.

The Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 4 am and last until 7 am Saturday. Our final snowfall forecast looks like 3 to 6 inches for counties around and north of I-64 and the Bluegrass Parkway (including Lexington). Higher amounts are still on pace for our southern counties. Areas south of the parkway could see upwards of 8 inches of all snow.

The snow should wrap up late Friday night and then we are just cloudy and cold on Saturday and really most all weekend. By Sunday, we might see temperatures warm up to freezing and Monday maybe to the mid 30s. Our next wave of below freezing temperatures is near and will carry us through most of the work week.