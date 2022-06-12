Watch
Prepare for high heat this week

Humidity levels high as well
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 18:34:02-04

The heat will begin this week starting Monday. Have ways to keep cool like dipping in a pool, limiting your time outdoors and spend time in the A/C. Also, stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water. Remember the sunscreen and sunglasses. High temperatures will soar into the mid 90s starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday. Later week starts to cool down some, but humidity levels will still be high and will be very draining. A Heat Advisory is in effect for western KY, but not in our area yet.

