Prepare for the Cold This Weekend

Happy Wednesday! Another beautiful day in store, but don't get used to it! A major cool down is headed our way this weekend. Today we will enjoy highs in the low 70s, close to 15 degrees above average! Sunshine and dry conditions throughout the rest of the work-week, but heading into Friday, get ready for some changes.

Nicole could be bringing in some rain chances into our Friday, mostly for Eastern Kentucky. Not only this, but a major cool down is in store for our weekend. Temperatures could drop to the low 40s/upper 30s! Get the jackets out!

Have a great day!