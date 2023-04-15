Prepare umbrella for Sunday

What a beautiful Saturday we've had! Things are about to change as we are coming off a wonderful stretch of weather. Tonight, clouds will be on the increase and showers will develop west and move east. Most of the rain will fall overnight and into early Sunday. Some of the showers could be heavy at times and the umbrella will be needed especially in the morning hours. Later in the day, a few more thunderstorms may roll through, but the chance for strong storms are low and mainly only sit in eastern KY. That is where the marginal risk for severe weather exists for Sunday.

Temperatures may reach the upper 60s early in the day, then fall through the afternoon thanks to the cold front. Monday will be the coolest day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. The clouds will slowly clear and we'll begin another nice, dry stretch for next week. The cool spell is only brief as we see the temperature trend take off and reach the upper 70s by Wednesday and 80 degrees by Thursday. Another chance for rain and cooler weather will then arrive next weekend.