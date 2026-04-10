Pretty terrific weekend inbound

Another weekend is upon us and we have some pretty great weather ahead. We begin, unfortunately, with a cold front coming in tonight. This may spark up a couple of showers, but the overall chance is low especially south of Lexington. The line will weaken and we'll dry out beyond midnight or so. Clouds will be around to begin Saturday and temperatures will turn a bit cooler. In fact, afternoon high temperatures for Saturday should only reach the low 70s. A very stray shower may also fire back up Saturday afternoon. The remainder of the weekend looks dry and warmer. Sunday will really kick off the warmer trend (low 80s) which will last through much of next week including a couple of days near record highs. A few shower and storm chances also show up in the 8 day forecast.