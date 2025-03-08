Pushing closer to spring and weather is quiet

Today's weather has been nice minus a chilly breeze now and again. Sunday is looking even better as we get plenty of sun and temperatures push into the upper 50s. This small warm-up is but a taste of the warmth that is to come next week. The remainder of the weekend will be quiet except for a disturbance south of KY. This might bring a very stray rain shower in southern KY, otherwise, we're fully dry. Next week, rain chances remain very low as we get days of sunshine and the temperature trend will soar into the 60s and even low 70s. Spring is only 12 days away!