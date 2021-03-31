Quick Cold Snap Ahead

Some of the same areas that saw flooding from Saturday night have seen more rain falling from last night into early this morning. Most of our day has been dry, but much more cloudy and cool than yesterday when we got into the low 70s for highs here in Lexington. There is just a bit of moisture leftover from the cold front so that could manifest as a few more lighter rain showers through this evening and into the night. There are even a couple of models that show the possibility for a few snow flurries or snow showers here in Kentucky especially in the mountains coming up tonight and through the day tomorrow.

Temperatures will certainly support some light snow as highs will struggle to even get to 40 degrees! This will be Redbud Winter and no April Fools joke. In fact, a Freeze Warning will go into effect Thursday at 2 am and last until 11 am. Frost is likely which is why we've been saying now is not a good time to get the planting done. Once we get past the cloudy cold day Thursday, we will see our nicer spring-like pattern return. Plenty of sunshine will take back over on Friday and last through the weekend with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s again by Easter Sunday. Even most of next week looks nice and dry with the low 70s in sight.