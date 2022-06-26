Early week cool-down

Not everyone has seen rain today, but there have been some lucky ones in southern and eastern KY again today. Lexington hasn't seen a drop and really needing rain. The bad news is that our chances are running out with this round, but the good news is that we have some great weather returning.

There were just a couple of strong storms firing up in eastern KY this afternoon with a tree or two reported down and some strong winds, but it hasn't been too active. The cold front will move through tonight and send us some cooler air for Monday and Tuesday. Monday's highs will only be around 80 degrees putting us below normal again. This will be a nice break from the heat, but like every other time it won't last long. The heat will come back by mid week sending us into the low 90s again. Our next rain chance won't arrive until late in the work week and toward next weekend when we move into July.