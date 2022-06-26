Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Early week cool-down

Temperatures dip to below normal Monday
288703598_1386064498570196_1737212948084835089_n.jpg
wlex
288703598_1386064498570196_1737212948084835089_n.jpg
Posted at 6:17 PM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 18:18:05-04

Not everyone has seen rain today, but there have been some lucky ones in southern and eastern KY again today. Lexington hasn't seen a drop and really needing rain. The bad news is that our chances are running out with this round, but the good news is that we have some great weather returning.

There were just a couple of strong storms firing up in eastern KY this afternoon with a tree or two reported down and some strong winds, but it hasn't been too active. The cold front will move through tonight and send us some cooler air for Monday and Tuesday. Monday's highs will only be around 80 degrees putting us below normal again. This will be a nice break from the heat, but like every other time it won't last long. The heat will come back by mid week sending us into the low 90s again. Our next rain chance won't arrive until late in the work week and toward next weekend when we move into July.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!