Quick hit of rain Monday morning

This week has been one for the books as far as how nice and warm it has been. If you have enjoyed this weather, you have a few more days to do so before huge changes roll in just in time for the fall season to begin (according to the position of the sun). Today has been lovely with sun and highs in the mid 80s and tomorrow will be similar, but there is a chance for rain showers coming.

A cold front is driving through the Midwest as we speak and will be packing a punch for some of our neighboring states, however, it will roll into drier air here in KY and weaken significantly once it arrives. As you head out the door Monday morning, you may need an umbrella for a brief time especially if you live in northern or central KY for this quick hit of rain. Once the front sends rain toward southern KY, it will have lost it's power and fizzle out. South of the parkways are more likely to stay dry. In the afternoon, we'll dry back out and see some sun.

Tuesday brings more sunshine and soaring high temperatures into the upper 80s. The low 90s then show up for midweek! That will put us 10 or more degrees above average, but it won't last long. Another cold front will glide in later in the week and that one will bring another rain chance PLUS a huge drop in the heat. High temperatures will fall to the low 70s by Friday and stay in the 70s through the weekend. Fall will certainly be making its presence known!