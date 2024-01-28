Quick rain break for Monday

Another extremely gloomy, soggy weekend is coming to a close and we have nicer weather coming up this week as we start to dry out some. Monday will be the coolest of days this week and we will keep mostly cloudy, but we will dry out. Tuesday will bring another quick-moving system with a few rain showers, but it won't be heavy rain. By midweek, we will roll into another and more decent dry stretch with some sunshine available at times. Thursday through the weekend look to be mostly dry at this time, but that could change. The temperature trend will hang out right around normal for much of the work week, too. Friday looks to be the warmest day with highs up around 50 degrees.