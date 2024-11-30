Quick round of snow tonight

Winter is going to make an appearance later tonight as a clipper moves in and brings some snow to Kentucky for the start of December. This will be an overnight into early Sunday morning snow with minor accumulations likely especially in central and northern KY. Best timing will be between 9 pm and 5 am Sunday.

Totals look to be around one inch for Lexington with spots picking up a bit more around I-64 and north. Up to two inches is possible for spots in central KY. Southern KY is looking for a coating up to half an inch and even less the farther south you go. Temperatures will be around or just below freezing, so roads will likely be slick tonight and part of Sunday. If you are planning to travel, please plan ahead and be safe. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 am Sunday.

Next week, we get back to calmer weather but keep chilly. Eventually we'll see highs in the mid 40s for mid week.