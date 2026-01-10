Quick swipe of winter tonight/Sunday

Our weekend has been a soggy one so far with some more rain falling for most of the state. It's been a dreary day, but Sunday brings more changes including much colder air and a chance for snow showers. Light rain should change over to snow tonight once temperatures dip below freezing and land in the upper 20s. Some of these bursts of snow could produce a light coating mostly on grass or elevated surfaces, but accumulation on roads is not likely. Visibility may be reduced as you drive on Sunday morning. The snow showers will wrap up around midday, but the cold air will linger. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s in the afternoon, but wind chills will keep in the teens and low 20s. We will stay dry and even see more sun into Monday and Tuesday before another rain system moves in midweek. Temperatures will moderate some, but another crash is coming late in the work week.