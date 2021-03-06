Quick Warm-Up Soon

As we continue to watch the flood waters recede, there's only one lock that is left in moderate flood stage and that is Frankfort. It will eventually push down past flood stage by the end of the weekend. The rest of the weather has been nothing but dry and sunny for the past 5 days in a row. This weekend our temperatures took a bit of a hit as we've only been in the 40s, but Sunday will bring us a few 50s back. Western KY may even push up into the upper 50s tomorrow. Then, as a ridge of high pressure builds south of Texas and sends warmer air north and east, we will get in on some 60s action by Monday and Tuesday pushing us well above normal again. Most of next week looks nice and warmer, but more clouds will roll in by midweek. That will lead us to some rain chances increasing toward late week. The greatest chance for rain at this point looks to be Friday, but showers may continue into next weekend as well. Until then, enjoy the sunny skies!