Quiet and cool behind the storms

It was an eventful start to our day, but things have calmed down a lot since midday. We also have had temperatures in a free fall this afternoon and they will bottom out in the low to mid 20s overnight and to start your Thursday. Clear skies overnight will lead to full sun on Thursday and so this will help us to warm up a bit to the mid/upper 40s with less wind. Friday might hit 50 degrees but it brings more rain showers with it. This time, it is not a severe storm event, but beyond Friday our temperature will take off yet again. Another spring spike will arrive for the upcoming weekend and into next week. Monday is looking to be very warm...back into the low 70s!