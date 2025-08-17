Quiet and hot for Monday

Much of our weekend has been quiet except for some thundershowers around, mostly south today. As we move into a new work week, we will keep dry for both Monday and Tuesday, but the heat continues. Most places in the Bluegrass will see high temperatures in the low 90s. There's still a small chance we could push all the way to the mid 90s on Tuesday. Heat index values, of course, will be higher...in the mid to upper 90s, but I think the 100 degree range will be only be for isolated spots. Wednesday will bring in a cold front and this will bring us some needed rain and also cooler air for later in the week. High temperatures for late week and next weekend look to be back to the 80s, and the long range temperature models show cooler air staying put for the end of the month.