Quiet and nice end to July

We are staring down the end of another month as July is coming to a close. The weather pattern remains quiet for the rest of today and your Friday, too. High pressure has been responsible for this nice weather, but we will see the high shift east and rain arrive from the west for Saturday and Sunday. You may need a backup plan if you have outdoor plans on either or both days. Rain may be very heavy at times, and we also have a small chance that some thunderstorms may become strong to severe. As of now, central KY is under a marginal risk for severe storms on Saturday. Rain totals are looking to be between 1 and 2 inches by the end of the weekend. Temperatures will be warm Friday, but we'll drop off to the upper 70s/low 80s for the weekend and early next week.