Quiet and sunny Sunday

Another much needed clear and quiet afternoon. More sunshine is ahead today and highs return to the upper 70s. More storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday. A marginal risk for severe weather will be in effect for the western part of the state on Monday, a slight risk will go into effect for central Kentucky on Tuesday. Temperatures remain the 70s for the first half of the week before we cool to the 60s for the second half.
