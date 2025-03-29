Quiet and warm Saturday before Sunday storms

Happy Saturday! It will be a warm and breezy afternoon with a few rain and storms chances later on this afternoon/evening. Highs will reach the mid/upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be an much more active evening. The day will mostly be quiet with cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid 70s with some humidity. Strong to severe storms will fire up late on Sunday and overnight into Monday. Stay weather aware! Parts of the state are under an enhanced risk, with threats of damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Rain will also be heavy at times.

Stay safe and stay aware!